David F. Kozel Sells 5,340 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) EVP David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $472,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PVH opened at $91.53 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $108.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in PVH by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of PVH by 26.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of PVH by 6.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 58.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PVH from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

