Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874,583 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.59% of Delek US worth $78,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 42.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 30.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 47.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delek US alerts:

DK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

In other news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $47,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $16.03 on Monday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.