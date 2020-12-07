DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 18,450 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DHT were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHT. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

Shares of DHT opened at $5.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $815.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of -0.19. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $117.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.30 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.35%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

