DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) EVP Sells $207,061.68 in Stock

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 290,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,366.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DRH stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRH. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

