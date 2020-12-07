DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 31,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 32.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 34,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 604,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 124,225 shares during the last quarter.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.