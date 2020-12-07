East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Position Reduced by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,451 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 263.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $46.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

