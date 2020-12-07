Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 208,161 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.13% of Ebix worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 43.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 101.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 55.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 33,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ebix by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Ebix by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ebix stock opened at $34.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ebix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.11.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Ebix had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Ebix’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EBIX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ebix from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

