El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Position Increased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 27.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 440,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 93,582 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,969,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,065,000 after acquiring an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter worth $3,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,454. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $637.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. El Pollo Loco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

