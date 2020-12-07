Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Epizyme worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Epizyme by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,672,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,529,000 after purchasing an additional 75,982 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter worth $576,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter worth $949,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter worth $1,401,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Epizyme alerts:

In other news, Director Carl Goldfischer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $13.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPZM shares. BidaskClub raised Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.