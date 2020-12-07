Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Bunge by 3,069.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BG opened at $61.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.73. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $62.73.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

