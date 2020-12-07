Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.34% of Donegal Group worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGICA. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the third quarter worth $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Donegal Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $419.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.04.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $193.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DGICA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Barry C. Huber sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $32,295.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,064 shares in the company, valued at $133,240.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis Joseph Haefner, Jr. sold 19,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $274,542.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,044 shares in the company, valued at $341,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,814 shares of company stock worth $2,322,123. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

