Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 5,232 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 21.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at about $55,338,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,772,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,944,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,276,000 after buying an additional 300,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,921,000 after acquiring an additional 274,308 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $62.72 on Monday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 4.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.56.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $731.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

In other Overstock.com news, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,187.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $873,079. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

