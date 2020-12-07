Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 5,519 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $37.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

