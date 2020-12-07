First Pacific Financial Buys Shares of 1,756 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Apple comprises approximately 0.2% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 23,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 28.0% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 18,791 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 24.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.0% in the second quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $122.25 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

