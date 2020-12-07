First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 80.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 179,771 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXP opened at $10.59 on Monday. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

LXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

