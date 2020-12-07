First Trust Advisors LP Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Innospec were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innospec during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Innospec by 98.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Innospec by 10.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Innospec by 21.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Innospec by 115.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $87.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.23. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.60 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

IOSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

