First Trust Advisors LP Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

NYSE:SBI opened at $9.15 on Monday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

