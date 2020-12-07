First Trust Dorsey Wright People’s Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:DWPP) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright People’s Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:DWPP) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,936 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 8.09% of First Trust Dorsey Wright People’s Portfolio ETF worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright People’s Portfolio ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright People’s Portfolio ETF in the second quarter valued at $476,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright People’s Portfolio ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright People’s Portfolio ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,249,000.

DWPP stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60. First Trust Dorsey Wright People’s Portfolio ETF has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $35.01.

