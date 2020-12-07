Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Five Below by 62.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Five Below by 46.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $161.62 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $167.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.02.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

