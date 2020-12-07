GAM Holding AG Buys 133,593 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 280.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 133,593 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.3% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.5% during the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $122.25 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.78 and its 200-day moving average is $105.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

