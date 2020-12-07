GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Position Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,360,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,704 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.47% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $76,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $65,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 60.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 69.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

NASDAQ GNMK opened at $14.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 3.23.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $68,352.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,226,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $26,260.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,020.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,198. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

