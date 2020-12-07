Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 14.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Globe Life by 122.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $96.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.11. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.38%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $1,225,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at $63,933,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $1,127,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,426 shares in the company, valued at $69,266,424.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $10,587,860. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

