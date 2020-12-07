GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Stake Lowered by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,295 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 5,549,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 325,118 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 3,503.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,473,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,303 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 23.7% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,388,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 649,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,551,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 61.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,517,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 578,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAF opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.83.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EAF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $992,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $59,359,555.14. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,226,194 shares of company stock worth $81,077,797. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

