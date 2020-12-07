Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,175,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 119,869 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.52% of Green Plains worth $80,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Green Plains by 5.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Green Plains by 47.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 66.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $15.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $553.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.09.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $424.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, insider Walter S. Cronin sold 13,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $191,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at $827,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $73,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,438.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

