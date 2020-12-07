GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,943 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.9% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $67,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,542 shares of company stock worth $72,624,113. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $214.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

