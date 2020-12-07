Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) CEO Sells $380,171.34 in Stock

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) CEO Sterling Griffin sold 82,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $380,171.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HCDI opened at $5.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.75. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $8.36.

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Harbor Custom Development as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.