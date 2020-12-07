HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,320 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 105,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

NYSE HDB opened at $67.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.