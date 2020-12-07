Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 78.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 86.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSII. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $26,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,939 shares in the company, valued at $129,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $27.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $526.98 million, a PE ratio of -16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.47). Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.