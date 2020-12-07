Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,059,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.41% of Helios Technologies worth $74,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,574,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 56.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 27.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 21.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 135.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $118,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,201.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,015 shares of company stock valued at $214,206. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $49.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

