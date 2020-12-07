Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Heritage Commerce worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 72.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2,078.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $8.92 on Monday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $534.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $36.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.