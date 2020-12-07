Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Hess by 37.5% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Hess by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hess by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $54.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $71.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Argus cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank cut Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.