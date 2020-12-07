Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC reduced its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 528.1% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 194,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 163,492 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $2,668,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 122.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 49.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPP. Mizuho cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $27.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 193.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $38.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $180,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,933.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

