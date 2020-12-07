Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Impinj worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Impinj by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 71,406 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Impinj by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 150,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 14.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Impinj alerts:

NASDAQ PI opened at $42.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.97 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Impinj in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 391,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,179,289.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,150 shares of company stock worth $259,755 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.