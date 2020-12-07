Insider Buying: Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Director Robert L. Crandall bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,198.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GOGO opened at $10.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $862.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

