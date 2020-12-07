Insider Selling: Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $23.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,669,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,609,000 after acquiring an additional 391,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 98.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,695,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alcoa by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,776,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after acquiring an additional 127,249 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Alcoa by 32.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,067,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Alcoa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,441,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,685,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $14.00 to $14.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.74.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

