Insider Selling: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CIO Sells $660,150.00 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 22,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $660,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jack E. Corrigan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $859,500.00.

NYSE AMH opened at $29.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,094,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,436,000 after purchasing an additional 147,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 602,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,218,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

