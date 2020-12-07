Insider Selling: Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) General Counsel Sells $31,081.44 in Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $31,081.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,330,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $139.62 on Monday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.56 and its 200 day moving average is $143.44.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,212 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 818,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,634,000 after purchasing an additional 493,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,216,000 after purchasing an additional 353,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,193,000 after purchasing an additional 282,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,688,000 after buying an additional 243,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYND. Piper Sandler raised Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.62.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.