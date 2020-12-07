Insider Selling: DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,231.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.70. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.24). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Compass Point initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

