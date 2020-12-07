Insider Selling: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Sells $274,542.80 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Francis Joseph Haefner, Jr. sold 19,334 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $274,542.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DGICA opened at $14.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $419.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.04.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $193.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 575.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 58.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGICA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

