Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells 21,813 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 21,813 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $490,356.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $1,456,158.88.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Tarang Amin sold 400 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $8,980.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Tarang Amin sold 40,219 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $816,043.51.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Tarang Amin sold 20,583 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $431,213.85.

On Monday, October 5th, Tarang Amin sold 22,388 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $437,461.52.

ELF opened at $22.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.69 and a beta of 2.13. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 81.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $46,546,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

