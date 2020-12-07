Insider Selling: MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) CEO Sells $224,016.00 in Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $224,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,116,777.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MCBS opened at $14.35 on Monday. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $368.42 million and a PE ratio of 9.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 34.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 19.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCBS. BidaskClub lowered MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised MetroCity Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MetroCity Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

