Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Sells 1,158 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director William M. Lyons sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.33, for a total transaction of $234,298.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,192.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $201.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.10. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $215.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

