Insider Selling: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) CEO Sells $551,661.60 in Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $551,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,847,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RJF opened at $95.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.05 and a 200 day moving average of $75.41. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $102.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth $1,123,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth $720,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Raymond James by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Raymond James by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

