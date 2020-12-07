Insider Selling: Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Director Sells C$212,027.00 in Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total transaction of C$212,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,438,310.50.

Brian Robie Hedges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 405 shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.80, for a total transaction of C$8,424.00.

On Thursday, November 26th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.35, for a total transaction of C$101,750.00.

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$21.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 50.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.34. Russel Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.97 and a 52 week high of C$23.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 354.31%.

RUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$15.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

