Insider Selling: Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) EVP Sells $325,350.00 in Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,378.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $23.45 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 63,066.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826,616 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,962 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,018,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,896 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,560,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,204 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

