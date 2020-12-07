Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $31,764.10 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $31,764.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,865.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $30,954.85.

On Wednesday, November 4th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $29,763.80.

On Wednesday, October 21st, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $29,066.60.

On Thursday, October 8th, H Raymond Bingham sold 1,801 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $117,515.25.

NYSE:TNET opened at $77.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average of $64.34. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $80.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.70.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

