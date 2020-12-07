Insider Selling: Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Insider Sells $332,483.84 in Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) insider Diana Hausman sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $332,483.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,568 shares in the company, valued at $362,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Diana Hausman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zymeworks alerts:

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Diana Hausman sold 701 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,562.01.

On Monday, September 14th, Diana Hausman sold 40,000 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $54.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $56.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZYME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 22.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,999,000 after purchasing an additional 820,000 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 229.0% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 476,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 331,781 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Zymeworks by 80.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 622,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,974,000 after purchasing an additional 277,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 10.8% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,574,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,869,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.