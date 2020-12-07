Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 308.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,943 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,365,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,821,000. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. BWS Financial raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $57.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

