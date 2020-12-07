International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,111 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.39.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $116.00 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $143.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

