Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 27.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 15,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE IQI opened at $12.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.